AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

