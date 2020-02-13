ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

ADMA remained flat at $$3.58 during trading on Wednesday. 3,292,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,374. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

