AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AERO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AeroGrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
AeroGrow International Company Profile
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroGrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroGrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.