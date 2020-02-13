AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AERO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AeroGrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get AeroGrow International alerts:

AeroGrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroGrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroGrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.