Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.90. 1,043,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,253. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

