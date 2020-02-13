AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

AGBA Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

