Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $62,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

