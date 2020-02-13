Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Agora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHI)

Agora Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Geegle Media Inc, engages in the software development business in Canada. It specializes in developing Web, media, and lpTV applications, as well as operating support billing software for VOIP telephony. Agora Holdings, Inc is based in Thornhill, Canada.

