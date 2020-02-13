Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Aion has a market cap of $52.39 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Radar Relay and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.03485856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00249339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00149016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, LATOKEN, RightBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

