Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.88. 666,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.89 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

