Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,160,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,399,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.88. The company had a trading volume of 666,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.89 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

