AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.8%

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.73 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 389.50 ($5.12), approximately 262,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.50 ($5.16).

AJB has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective (up from GBX 295 ($3.88)) on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.87) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.83%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

