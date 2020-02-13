Akamai Technologies’ (AKAM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,618. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

