Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 10,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. Akerna has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.