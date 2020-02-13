Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after acquiring an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.36. 28,017,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

