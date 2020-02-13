Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 258,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,817. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

