Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65, RTT News reports. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AGN traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.29. 67,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.84. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

