AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 460,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

