AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AB shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.