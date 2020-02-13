Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALLT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

