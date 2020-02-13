Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
AGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
