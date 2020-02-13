Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 7,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,693. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

