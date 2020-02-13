Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $151.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8,277.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 154,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.