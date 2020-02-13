Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.95

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.95 and last traded at $145.63, with a volume of 1321354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -806.96, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.