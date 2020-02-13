Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $18,025,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $2,467,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

