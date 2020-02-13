Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,154.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,417. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,072.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

