Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,277 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 139,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.