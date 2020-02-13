Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.00

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 4024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $109,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,754 shares of company stock worth $4,464,277 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

