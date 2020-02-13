America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $476.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

