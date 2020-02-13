America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,243 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
AMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47.
About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
