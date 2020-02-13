America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,243 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

