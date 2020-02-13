American Assets Trust, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 6,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,917. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

