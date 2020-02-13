American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $76,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.24 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

