American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $256.45. 38,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,218. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average is $222.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

