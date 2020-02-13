American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of American Water Works worth $66,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,095,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Water Works by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.70 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

