Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.90.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after buying an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.