AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $95.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $95.17. 17,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

