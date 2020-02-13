AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.