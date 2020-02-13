Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.16, approximately 4,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.