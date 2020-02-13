Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.10. Boise Cascade posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

