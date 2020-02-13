Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

CVE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,158. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

