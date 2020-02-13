Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 13.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.05. 15,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

