Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.36.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,669. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $241.36. The company had a trading volume of 268,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $227.55 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average is $247.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

