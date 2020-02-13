Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.12.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

