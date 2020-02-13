Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,607,836 shares of company stock worth $56,762,678. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,759. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,904.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

