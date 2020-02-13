Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.