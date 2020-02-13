Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $55.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $46.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.77 million to $188.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $226.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 98,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.