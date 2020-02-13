Analysts Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will earn $9.50 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.54.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

