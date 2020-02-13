Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

