Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) in the last few weeks:
- 2/6/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
- 2/4/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/30/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
- 1/8/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
- 1/7/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/4/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
Shares of GLMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 27,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
