Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

2/6/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

2/4/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

1/8/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

1/7/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 27,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

