Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Vision (EYE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) recently:

2/6/2020 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – National Vision is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/23/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

12/16/2019 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Get National Vision Holdings Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Vision by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.