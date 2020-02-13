Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.